Video shows truck illegally hopping border amid rising Canada-U.S. tensions

Five people have been arrested after crossing illegally into Canada on Jan. 27.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) confirmed to Global News that RCMP arrested five people after they entered Canada and were then transferred to the CBSA for processing.

A video posted online shows the group crossing the border by 0 Avenue.

The video shows people laying down wooden boards to cross a small ditch along the U.S. and Canada border, and driving a black pickup truck across the ditch with the assistance of the boards.

Two people can then be seen getting into the truck before it speeds away.

Washington state resident Tyler Browne shot the video and told Global News it happened at 3:30 p.m.

“They threw down boards and ramps because Border Patrol came across behind them,” he said.

“It’s a little bit annoying especially when they destroy the yard and stuff like that.”

CBSA and RCMP did not confirm where the five people are from.

Canada is facing pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to tighten border security.

Canada says it has developed a border plan worth $1.3 billion.

Earlier this week, Rosario Pete Vasquez, Blaine’s chief patrol agent, said they installed concrete blocks and rock barriers in several high-traffic areas near the crossing to crack down on illegal vehicle crossings.

Vasquez said 85 vehicles have illegally entered the U.S. near the Blaine-Pacific Highway crossing since 2023.

Meanwhile, the CBSA announced it has ended undocumented access to an area of the Pacific Crest Trail.

The trail, which is for hiking and horseback riding, runs across the border between British Columbia and Washington.

While the entire trail is approximately 4,265 km from Mexico to Canada, there is a 13-km extension into Canada that some hikers include in their expedition.

As of Monday, the CBSA said anyone wanting to continue on the trail into Canada must now present themselves to a port of entry.