U.S. officials install rocks along B.C. border in what lawyer calls ‘sign of the times’

U.S. officials are cracking down on illegal vehicle crossings near the Blaine port of entry.
Rosario Pete Vasquez, Blaine’s chief patrol agent, said they have installed concrete blocks and rock barriers in several high-traffic areas near the crossing.
Boulders have been present along some properties on 0 Avenue for some time.
Immigration lawyer Len Saunders told Global News it is a sign of the times with Donald Trump back in the White House.
Get daily National news
“I’ve been in Blaine for 20 years, I can’t recall boulders being placed along the border so close after a new president is inaugurated,” he said.
“So in my experience, Trump here is getting going pretty quick on funding the border patrol and trying to make the northern border secure.”
Vasquez said 85 vehicles have illegally entered the U.S. near the Blaine-Pacific Highway crossing since 2023.
Comments