Wild turkeys are suddenly popping up throughout Montreal. Here’s why

Wild turkeys have become a regular occurrence in parts of Montreal.

Residents waiting for the bus or taking out the trash are noticing they have company — the company of wild turkeys.

Tadeusz Splawinski, researcher and biologist with the Canadian Wild Turkey Federation, said the presence of wild turkeys in the city has become the new normal.

View image in full screen Experts say the number of wild turkeys in Quebec is steadily climbing due to warming temperatures. Global

Experts say wild turkey populations in southern Quebec have steadily climbed over the past two decades due to warming temperatures.

Splawinski says the resourceful birds are flocking to cities to evade hunters and are thriving in urban environments.

This, however, causes concern that predators could be following close behind.

“I think Montrealers will see a rise in coyote populations as the turkey population grows,” said David Bird, a wildlife biology professor at McGill University.

Watch the video above for the full story.