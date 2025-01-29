Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto man dies from street pole fall while celebrating Eagles’ win

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 29, 2025 11:21 am
1 min read
RELATED: Eagles Dominate NFC Championship, Secure Super Bowl Rematch
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A college student who was hurt when he climbed a street pole and fell while Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrated the team’s victory in Sunday’s NFC championship game has died from his injuries.

Temple University announced the death of Tyler Sabapathy, 18, in a statement posted Tuesday night on the school’s website. A Toronto native, Sabapathy was an accomplished gymnast who was a freshman studying in the school’s College of Public Health, where he was majoring in exercise and sport science.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Witnesses have said Sabapathy climbed to the top of the pole before he fell onto the sidewalk and struck his head. He was taken to a hospital where he died on Tuesday.

Trending Now

Sabapathy had been active in gymnastics for most of his life and earned more than 120 medals in provincial, regional, and international competitions, the statement said. He also was active with Temple’s gymnastics team.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices