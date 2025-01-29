Man charged with impaired driving causing death after pedestrian hit in crosswalk

Send this page to someone via email

The driver who hit and killed a 21-year-old woman this week was fleeing the scene of another crash, according to Halifax police.

The woman was in a marked crosswalk at the time.

First responders were called to the area of Robie Street and Veterans Memorial Lane — in the area of the QEII hospital — at around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Deputy Chief Dave Meldrum with Halifax Fire previously told Global News firefighters arrived to find a woman with serious injuries “adjacent to several damaged automobiles.”

According to a Wednesday update from Halifax Regional Police, a vehicle had been travelling on Jubilee Road when it was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

“The vehicle fled the scene and went up Jubilee Road, during which time it struck the pedestrian and came to a stop,” said police spokesperson Const. Martin Cromwell.

“It struck two other vehicles at that point, which caused it to come to a stop.”

Cromwell confirmed there was no police chase that ensued after the initial crash.

He added that once the vehicle came to a stop, responding officers arrested the suspect, who did not try to run away.

The driver has been identified as Deepak Sharma, 32. He was arrested at the scene and police say he is charged with:

Operation of a conveyance causing death

Operation of a conveyance while impaired causing death

Failure to stop after an accident resulting in death

Failure to stop after an accident

According to court documents, Sharma has had previous driving infractions.

In November 2022, he was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act for racing or stunting on a highway. He was eventually fined $2,422.50 in Bridgewater Provincial Court.

He was also fined in 2024 for Amherst Provincial Court for driving more than 31 km/h over the speed limit and failing to display a licence plate.

Councillor concerned about pedestrian safety

The woman’s death marks the second time in a month a pedestrian has been struck and killed on a crosswalk in the city.

On Jan. 6, a 72-year-old man died in hospital after he was struck shortly after 7 a.m. on a pedestrian crossing equipped with flashing amber lights. The driver was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Local councillor Laura White called Monday’s crash “horrifying” and said she is concerned as there have been several recent serious incidents involving pedestrians in the area.

“This is the third one in the three months I’ve been on council,” said White, who represents District 7.

“It’s very upsetting. I really want to focus on putting more of our budget into road safety because it’s not acceptable.”

On the fact the driver in Monday’s incident is facing an impaired driving charge, MADD Canada’s CEO, Steve Sullivan, said it was yet another “tragic situation that didn’t have to happen.”

“I think we respect the fact that someone’s been charged, but they have a right to be presumed innocent. But at the same time, a family is grieving the loss of a young woman or friends or family or coworkers. So our thoughts are with them,” he said.

“We see every day across the country another allegation of impaired driving and someone being injured or someone being killed. And none of those situations have to happen. Impaired driving is 100 per cent preventable. So it’s very frustrating to see these kinds of situations.”

He said a combination of strong police presence, stiffer penalties and more education – especially for young people – may make a difference.

“Unfortunately, no one solution to impaired driving. We would have solved that problem a long time ago,” he said.

Halifax police said they continue to investigate this recent collision, and that in addition to condolences to the victim’s family, they wanted to thank the witnesses who remained at the scene “through the evening.”