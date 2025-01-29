Menu

Politics

Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Wednesday, Jan. 29

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2025 6:15 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario election campaign set to begin after dissolution of legislature'
Ontario election campaign set to begin after dissolution of legislature
WATCH: The Ontario legislature has been dissolved and parties are hitting the campaign trail for a rare winter election. Ontario Queen's Park Bureau Chief Colin D'Mello has the story.
Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Wednesday, Jan. 29:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Windsor: After kicking off his campaign at 10 a.m., Ford is set to later hold a roundtable with Unifor Local 444 and visit workers at Harbour Technologies, a local manufacturer.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Toronto: She is kicking off her campaign at Daniel’s Spectrum on Dundas Street East at 10 a.m., then joining Faisal Hassan, Ontario NDP candidate for York South-Weston, at 6 p.m. to officially open a campaign office on Eglinton Avenue West.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Barrie: At 10 a.m., she is launching her campaign with a press conference on health care alongside the candidate for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte, Rose Zacharias, an emergency and family doctor.

Markham: Canvassing with Markham-Stouffville candidate Kelly Dunn at 3 p.m.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner 

Toronto: Kicking off his campaign at Queen’s Park at 10 a.m.

Guelph: Addressing volunteers and supporters at his downtown campaign office, starting at 12:15 p.m.

Kitchener: Addressing volunteers and supporters at deputy Green leader Aislinn Clancy’s campaign office, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Major announcements from Ontario’s party leaders as Ford looks to dissolve legislature'
Major announcements from Ontario’s party leaders as Ford looks to dissolve legislature
© 2025 The Canadian Press

