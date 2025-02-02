Ontario’s pool shortage: Why communities are struggling to keep up with demand

Send this page to someone via email

The demand for access to public pools in Ontario is on the rise.

Families, athletes, children and individuals are struggling to find recreational pools as long waitlists, overcrowded facilities and scarce pool availability have become more common in recent years.

The Aquatic Sport Council of Ontario (ASC) is advocating for more action to be taken, saying Ontario doesn’t have enough pools to meet the growing population.

A new report from ASC highlights the urgent need for investment in more aquatic facilities, specifically larger 50-metre pools, which can accommodate more programs and public use.

“Ontario just doesn’t have enough pools to meet the current demand,” said Brian Meiss, CEO of the lifesaving Society of Ontario. “We need more facilities that can handle swim lessons, public swims and aquafit classes.” he adds.

Ontario has 14 million residents but only 30 percent of Canada’s 50-metre indoor pools. The report done by ASC observed that there is only one large pool for every 748,000 people – one of the lowest people to pool ratios in the country. A 2023 study also found that 70 percent of Ontarians would use a pool more often if there was one nearby.

“What we really see is Northern and Eastern Ontario regions affected the most. The access to recreational pool facilities in those areas is scarce,” said Meiss.

In Toronto, demand is high.

The city operates 123 pools and offers over 200,000 registered swim spaces each year, with a 73 percent enrollment rate in 2024. Despite high demand, three recreational pools are currently closed for repairs indefinitely.

According to the Parks and Recreation Facilities Plan, the City of Toronto was recommended that 18 new pools be added to keep up with demand and replace or redevelop seven indoor ones by 2038. However, these projects will depend on available funding and will likely take years to complete, according to the City of Toronto.

'Swimming is a life-saving skill'

The shortages aren’t just seen in Toronto.

In Sudbury, the city’s only 50-metre pool has been closed since 2020, with no reopening date in sight.

“There is an unequal distribution of pools across communities, leaving many Ontarians underserved,” states Anne Bell, Chair of the Aquatic Sport Council of Ontario.

Thirty-five percent of people in Eastern Ontario reported that accessing public pools in their region is either somewhat difficult or very difficult, according to the ASC report.

Other cities like Ottawa also face challenges as they struggle to keep up with high demand. In a statement from Dan Chenier, general manager of Recreation, Cultural & Facility Services, he says that swimming lessons regularly have long waiting lists with pool rentals also in high demand, often nearing full capacity.

The south end of Ottawa also faces one of the lowest ratios with only one pool per every 62,900 residents.

According to Meiss, pools are more than just recreational spaces. “Swimming is a life-saving skill,” he said.

“Every child should have access to lessons. If we don’t invest in pools, we’re putting more people at risk.”

In Orillia, there is currently only one recreational pool facility for its population of 35,000. Residents are pushing for a new pool as the current facility struggles to meet demand.

“If people have access to these facilities, they can learn how to swim, and then they’re not drowning,” emphasized Meiss.

Funding aquatic facilities

Building pools isn’t cheap. A small community pool costs $15 million to $30 million, while a 50-metre pool can exceed $175 million.

Smaller cities often can’t afford to build or upgrade pools without provincial funding.

Dean Boles, CEO of Swim Ontario states that “pools are essential community spaces that promote water safety, physical activity, injury recovery, and mental well-being for people of all ages and abilities.”

“We need to treat them as essential infrastructure.”

According to the ASC report, developing 50-metre pools provides more social and economic benefit to communities compared to small pools.

“You can’t double programming hours with small community pools, so you’re limited to 13-14 hours per day, as well as the size and amenities of the facility. Fifty-metre pools attract thousands and can provide triple the amount of programming,” added Meiss.

With demand growing and many pools in need of repairs, the pressure on current facilities remains high.

“Our current aqua centers are aging, there needs to be a long-term plan,” emphasized Meiss.