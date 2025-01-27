Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Video captures car crashing through B.C. Fatburger restaurant

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 27, 2025 7:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Car smashes into Courtenay restaurant'
Car smashes into Courtenay restaurant
One person is hurt after being hit by a car in a dramatic crash at a burger joint in Courtenay, B.C., and it was all captured on video.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

One person was taken to the hospital on Sunday after a vehicle crashed into the Fatburger restaurant in Courtenay on Vancouver Island.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed they received a call at 3:17 p.m. about a motor vehicle incident in the 700 block of Ryan Road.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A video of the crash shows the vehicle crashing through the windows and one person sitting in a seat was hit.

Trending Now

Emergency Health Services said the person is in stable condition.

Global News has reached out to Comox Valley RCMP for more information.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices