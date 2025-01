Video captures car crashing through B.C. Fatburger restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to the hospital on Sunday after a vehicle crashed into the Fatburger restaurant in Courtenay on Vancouver Island.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed they received a call at 3:17 p.m. about a motor vehicle incident in the 700 block of Ryan Road.

A video of the crash shows the vehicle crashing through the windows and one person sitting in a seat was hit.

Emergency Health Services said the person is in stable condition.

Global News has reached out to Comox Valley RCMP for more information.