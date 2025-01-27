McDavid ready to return to Oilers lineup Monday after serving suspension

Despite winning two of three games in his absence, the Edmonton Oilers (31-15-3) will be happy to have captain Connor McDavid in their lineup against the Seattle Kraken (22-25-3) on Monday night now that he has finished serving his three-game suspension.

McDavid was suspended for three games by the NHL earlier this month for a cross-check he delivered to the head of the Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland toward the end of a game.

1:45 Connor McDavid excited for rare chance to represent Canada

If the Oilers are able to earn a win over the Kraken at Rogers Place on Monday, the team will move ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights to recapture first place in the Pacific Division. The Oilers’ 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday vaulted them into the division lead but the Golden Knights bumped Edmonton into second place on Sunday when the Las Vegas team won against the Florida Panthers.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have such a tight division that it’s still anyone’s game, the points are so close,” Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner said after his team played on Saturday. “For us, the mindset has got to be, obviously it’s great to be in first place, but let’s try to get some more points here and keep playing the same way that we’ve been playing and hopefully we can run with it a little bit.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The way that we’ve been playing, it says a lot about the group and how mature we are and how much mental resiliency we have.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The way that we've been playing, it says a lot about the group and how mature we are and how much mental resiliency we have."

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch spoke Saturday about how finishing high in the division is beneficial in terms of attaining home-ice advantage in the playoffs.

“(It can make) that road a little easier on us, whether it’s shortening a series or having home ice in a Game 7 situation — we were fortunate enough to win one Game 7 on the road (last season), but we didn’t win the other one,” he explained.

“It just helps you along the way to finish at the top.”

The Oilers have a 7-3-0 record in their last 10 games while the Kraken have gone 5-5-0 in the same number of games. Edmonton has a 17-8-1 record at home this season while Seattle has gone 10-14-0 on the road.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen The Seattle Kraken’s Vince Dunn (29) chases the Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) during second-period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton is in the middle of a six-game homestand, the longest homestand the hockey club will have in the regular season.

–with files from The Canadian Press’ Shane Jones