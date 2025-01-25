Quebec provincial police make arrest in Montérégie homicide investigation

See more sharing options

Quebec provincial police have opened a homicide investigation after a death in the Montérégie region of the province on Saturday.

Police say they were called to a home in Saint-Anicet, Que., around 45 kilometres southwest of Montreal, at about 9 a.m.

Police spokesperson Camille Savoie says the victim was found unconscious and pronounced dead at the scene, where a man in his 50s was arrested.

Savoie says the man was to be questioned by investigators on Saturday.

Police say they are treating the death as a homicide, but they would not say if the victim’s body showed signs of violence.

They did not identify the victim.