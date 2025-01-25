Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec provincial police make arrest in Montérégie homicide investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2025 5:39 pm
1 min read
A Surete du Quebec police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
A Surete du Quebec police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec provincial police have opened a homicide investigation after a death in the Montérégie region of the province on Saturday.

Police say they were called to a home in Saint-Anicet, Que., around 45 kilometres southwest of Montreal, at about 9 a.m.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police spokesperson Camille Savoie says the victim was Quebec provincial police have opened a homicide investigation after a death in the Montérégie region of the province on Saturday.found unconscious and pronounced dead at the scene, where a man in his 50s was arrested.

Trending Now

Savoie says the man was to be questioned by investigators on Saturday.

Police say they are treating the death as a homicide, but they would not say if the victim’s body showed signs of violence.

They did not identify the victim.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices