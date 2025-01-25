Menu

Canada

B.C. climate activist facing imminent deportation without reprieve from minister

By Darryl Greer The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2025 3:20 pm
1 min read
British Columbia climate activist Zain Haq and his wife Sophia Papp are planning to live together in Pakistan if his threatened deportation proceeds on Saturday, and blame his imminent expulsion on bureaucratic failings by immigration officials. The Canada flag flies atop the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
A climate activist in British Columbia says he’s packing his bags and plans to report to the Vancouver airport later Saturday to face deportation back to Pakistan, believing his removal from Canada is “certain” without ministerial intervention.

Zain Haq, who first came to Canada on a student visa, says he’s due at the airport to catch a flight to Toronto before he is set to be sent back to Pakistan Sunday.

Haq says he and his Canadian wife, Sophia Papp, woke up in “disbelief” as they face the prospect of being forced out of the country after what the couple describes as abureaucratic snafu derailed a spousal application for his permanent residency.

Haq, who co-founded the activist group Save Old Growth as an international student, pleaded guilty to five charges of mischief in 2023 over his role in environmental protests that blocked roadways in 2021 and 2022.

He was granted a temporary permit to stay in Canada last April, but Haq says his application to stay on humanitarian and compassionate grounds was denied even though his offences were non-violent and he and Papp pose no risk to public safety.

Haq says they’re still holding out hope for Immigration Minister Marc Miller to halt his deportation.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

