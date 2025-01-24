Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘It’s like Groundhog Day’: Saskatoon’s Las Palapas facing an increase of crime

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted January 24, 2025 5:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s Businesses facing an increase of crime'
Saskatoon’s Businesses facing an increase of crime
Saskatoon’s Businesses facing an increase of crime
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Businesses in Saskatoon continue to see an increase of crime, from the Cat Cafe downtown having its window broken in December, to Las Palapas on Victoria Avenue having hundreds of dollars’ worth of booze stolen this weekend.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Business owners tell Global News it doesn’t matter where you are in the city, there seems to be problems.

Trending Now

But as Global’s Nicole Healey explains in the video above, there are some neighbourhoods in the city that are feeling it more than others.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices