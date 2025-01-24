Mexican resort refunds Saskatchewan woman who says she was pressured to sign NDA

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatchewan woman says she’s been compensated after she came forward with allegations that staff at a resort in Mexico pressured her to sign a non-disclosure agreement in order to receive medical help.

Allison Field says her family’s December vacation became a nightmare when she, her husband and their son fell ill while staying at the Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun.

She previously told The Canadian Press that a resort manager began “pestering” her to sign an NDA while she was preparing to leave for the hospital to be treated for food poisoning.

Field says Sunwing Vacations reached an agreement with the resort to refund more than half of the money she and others paid for the all-inclusive vacation.

She says the money is nice, but she’s happier to see the company being held accountable and inspectors being deployed to the resort.

Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun has not yet responded to a request for comment.

“There were a few people where they were actively still trying to get them to sign NDAs, and now they’ve stopped … so I feel like that part of the goal was achieved, and that was more what I was interested in,” Field said in an interview Friday.