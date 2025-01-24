Menu

Tech

Parents explore online safety in St. Albert town hall

By Morgan Black Global News
Posted January 24, 2025 7:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Parents explore online safety in St. Albert town hall as Bill C-63 sits in limbo'
Parents explore online safety in St. Albert town hall as Bill C-63 sits in limbo
As parents strive to keep kids safe online, a piece of federal legislation exploring online safety won't be moving forward. Morgan Black reports on how Bill C-63, the Online Harms Act, did not get passed before Parliament was adjourned.
On Thursday night, more than 60 parents gathered in St. Albert to discuss screen time, algorithms and online safety.

“Unplugged Canada” asks that parents pledge to delay access to smartphones and social media.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

The Online Harms Act intended to police harmful online content, including better protection for kids and combatting child predators.

But, Bill C-63 won’t move forward now that parliament is prorogued.

Watch the video at the top to learn more about parents’ calls for change.

