Parents explore online safety in St. Albert town hall

On Thursday night, more than 60 parents gathered in St. Albert to discuss screen time, algorithms and online safety.
“Unplugged Canada” asks that parents pledge to delay access to smartphones and social media.
The Online Harms Act intended to police harmful online content, including better protection for kids and combatting child predators.
But, Bill C-63 won’t move forward now that parliament is prorogued.
Watch the video at the top to learn more about parents’ calls for change.
