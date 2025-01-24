Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Details slim after Vancouver mayor vows gang crackdown in Downtown Eastside

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 24, 2025 9:52 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Questions about Ken Sim’s Downtown Eastside ‘gang crackdown’'
Questions about Ken Sim’s Downtown Eastside ‘gang crackdown’
There are questions about Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim's announcement of a crackdown on gang activity on the Downtown Eastside. Rumina Daya tried to get some details on Sim's plan.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A day after Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim pledged a crackdown on gangs in the city’s Downtown Eastside, there are more questions than answers about the details of the plan.

Speaking at a public safety forum Thursday, Sim vowed to collaborate with the Vancouver Police Department to target organized crime in the neighbourhood.

Sim offered no details on what that plan would look like, other than the creation of a task force.

Click to play video: 'Mayor Ken Sim looks to transform Downtown Eastside'
Mayor Ken Sim looks to transform Downtown Eastside

Global News asked to speak with Sim on Friday about the proposal, but was told he was unavailable for interviews.

Story continues below advertisement

“While we’re unable to share further details at this time, a detailed joint announcement with the Mayor and VPD will be made in the coming weeks,” Sim’s chief of staff Trevor Ford said in an email.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The mayor’s office would not explain why Sim was unavailable.

Key questions remain about the proposal — including how much it will cost and how the project would differ from the work already being performed by the VPD’s own gang unit.

Vancouver police were also slim on specifics Friday, saying only that the department will work with the city and that details about the plan would be released in the coming weeks.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver halts plan for new supportive housing'
Vancouver halts plan for new supportive housing
Trending Now

Save our Streets (SOS), the community group that hosted Thursday’s forum, said it welcomed the commitment, but that it will celebrate when it sees results, not over announcements.

Story continues below advertisement

“We certainly have had a willing ear. We have yet to have action, but we have to give them the opportunity to put that in motion,” SOS co-founder Jess Ketchum said.

“We’d like to see further discussions with retailers on what they require, further discussion with the province on taking these ideas and maybe spreading them to other municipalities of concern.”

Crime and public safety are expected to be key issues for Vancouver voters in the city’s upcoming byelection.

Voters will be casting ballots on April 7 to fill two council seats, after councillors Christine Boyle and Adriane Carr resigned.

— with files from Rumina Daya

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices