‘Crime’s completely out of control’: Winnipeg homicide victim’s brother calls for change

The family of a slain Winnipeg business owner is hosting an event on the anniversary of his death to call for change.

Kyriakos Vogiatzakis, 51, was trying to break up a fight outside his Portage Avenue restaurant, the Cork & Flame, on Jan. 24 of last year when he was fatally injured.

A 38-year-old man is charged with manslaughter in the restaurateur’s death.

Vogiatzakis’s brother Mike, who has been critical of the way the incident was handled by police and paramedics, says a vigil is being held Friday night as a way to give the community a voice when it comes to crime in Winnipeg.

“I’m going to stand up for people — I’m going to be their voice,” he told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg.

“My brother’s death has fuelled a raging fire in my soul to make changes in this city and to protect families and businesses.

“It’s really unfair…. A hard-working person who has helped build Manitoba and build the city can’t even walk in their neighbourhood at night in fear of violence.”

The Cork & Flame’s vigil takes place at 7 p.m., and Mike Vogiatzakis said it’s all about bringing the community together to talk about concerns around violence and crime in Winnipeg.

“I’m hoping we can gather and unite as one and make our voices loud and make a difference,” he said.

“People have had enough, businesses have had enough, the crime’s completely out of control in this city.”