Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Crime’s completely out of control’: Winnipeg homicide victim’s brother calls for change

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 24, 2025 1:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘He was a good-willed man’: Winnipeg restaurant owner dead after fight outside business, police say'
‘He was a good-willed man’: Winnipeg restaurant owner dead after fight outside business, police say
A 51-year-old Winnipeg restaurant owner is dead after an incident in front of a west Winnipeg bar and eatery Wednesday evening. Marney Blunt has more details plus how the man is being remembered. – Jan 25, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The family of a slain Winnipeg business owner is hosting an event on the anniversary of his death to call for change.

Kyriakos Vogiatzakis, 51, was trying to break up a fight outside his Portage Avenue restaurant, the Cork & Flame, on Jan. 24 of last year when he was fatally injured.

A 38-year-old man is charged with manslaughter in the restaurateur’s death.

Vogiatzakis’s brother Mike, who has been critical of the way the incident was handled by police and paramedics, says a vigil is being held Friday night as a way to give the community a voice when it comes to crime in Winnipeg.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I’m going to stand up for people — I’m going to be their voice,” he told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg.

“My brother’s death has fuelled a raging fire in my soul to make changes in this city and to protect families and businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s really unfair…. A hard-working person who has helped build Manitoba and build the city can’t even walk in their neighbourhood at night in fear of violence.”

The Cork & Flame’s vigil takes place at 7 p.m., and Mike Vogiatzakis said it’s all about bringing the community together to talk about concerns around violence and crime in Winnipeg.

Trending Now

“I’m hoping we can gather and unite as one and make our voices loud and make a difference,” he said.

“People have had enough, businesses have had enough, the crime’s completely out of control in this city.”

Click to play video: 'WPS arrest man in connection to death of restaurant owner'
WPS arrest man in connection to death of restaurant owner
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices