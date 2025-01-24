Menu

Traffic

Mustang flees Abbotsford traffic stop, ends up crashing into another car: police

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 24, 2025 11:17 am
1 min read
Abbotsford police on the scene of the crash early Friday morning. View image in full screen
Abbotsford police at the scene of the crash early Friday morning. Shane MacKichan 
A Mustang driver who fled an attempted traffic stop in Mission, B.C., early Friday morning ended up crashing into another car, according to police.

Abbotsford police said officers saw the Mustang at 12:30 a.m. and attempted to pull it over for a driving violation.

The Mustang driver took off, travelling southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 11 and then colliding head-on with a northbound vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the Mustang driver, a 32-year-old man, was arrested.

The Integrated Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was called in to investigate.

All lanes on Highway 11 are now open but Abbotsford police are asking anyone who may have witnessed or who may have dash camera footage of the incident to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

