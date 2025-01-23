Manitoba premier makes change to cabinet following minister’s death

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has shuffled one of his cabinet ministers and appointed a new one.
The change was necessitated by the death last week of Nello Altomare, who served as minister of education and early learning.
That role is being taken by Tracy Schmidt, the environment minister who also served as acting education minister after Altomare went on leave last fall.
With Schmidt in education, backbencher Mike Moyes has been appointed to cabinet and the environment portfolio.
Both Schmidt and Moyes were sworn-in at a private ceremony.
The NDP government will need to call a byelection in the coming months to fill Altomare’s seat in the Transcona district in Winnipeg.
