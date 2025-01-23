Menu

Share

Politics

Manitoba premier makes change to cabinet following minister’s death

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2025 5:58 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew looks on as Tracy Schmidt, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Minister responsible for Efficiency Manitoba is sworn-in by Lt. Gov. Anita Neville at a Premier and cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew looks on as Tracy Schmidt, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Minister responsible for Efficiency Manitoba is sworn-in by Lt. Gov. Anita Neville at a Premier and cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has shuffled one of his cabinet ministers and appointed a new one.

The change was necessitated by the death last week of Nello Altomare, who served as minister of education and early learning.

That role is being taken by Tracy Schmidt, the environment minister who also served as acting education minister after Altomare went on leave last fall.

With Schmidt in education, backbencher Mike Moyes has been appointed to cabinet and the environment portfolio.

Both Schmidt and Moyes were sworn-in at a private ceremony.

The NDP government will need to call a byelection in the coming months to fill Altomare’s seat in the Transcona district in Winnipeg.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

