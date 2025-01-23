London Knights defeat North Bay Battalion 4-1 to begin northern road trip

Send this page to someone via email

London Knights captain Denver Barkey and Knights defenceman Oliver Bonk each had a goal and an assist as London topped the North Bay Battalion 3-1 in North Bay on Jan. 23.

The Philadelphia Flyers prospects opened and closed the scoring for the Knights as London began a three-game road trip through the north.

Knights goaltender Austin Elliott improved to 19-0-0-0 in a London uniform.

Goals just 36 seconds apart got the scoring started and the second extended Easton Cowan’s point streak to 62 games.

After North Bay defender Kent Greer drained a wrist shot on a rebound as the puck bounced back to him inside the left point at 4:35 of the opening period Cowan carried across the Battalion blue line and slid a pass to Bonk in the slot and Bonk put the puck in the net.

The Knights goal came at 5:11 and knotted the score 1-1.

Henry Brzustewicz put London ahead 2-1 at 15:52 of the first when he received a pass in the slot from Blake Montgomery and snapped a shot by Mike McIvor and into the North Bay net and London took a one-goal lead into the dressing room.

Sam Dickinson made it 3-1 for the Knights as he zoomed into the Battalion zone on a power play and ripped a shot off the left post and in for his 18th goal of the year.

The score stayed that way until Denver Barkey sealed things with an empty-netter in the final minute of the game.

London outshot North Bay 36-32.

The Knights were 1-for-7 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Four London draft picks will represent GOJHL

The Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League has put together an All-Star roster to take part in the St. Andrews College MacPherson Tournament from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 and four London Knights prospects will be taking part.

Logan Hawery, Caleb Mitchell, Cohen Bidgood and Brendan Gerber will all be taking part. No OHL team has more prospects participating than the Knights. Saginaw is next with three.

Up next

The Knights continue to roll through the northern part of the Ontario Hockey League as they go to Sudbury on Friday, Jan. 24, to meet the Wolves for the second time in less than a week.

London got two goals from Jess Nurmi and four assists from Kasper Halttunen in an 8-1 victory over Sudbury on Jan. 19 at Canada Life Place.

The pregame show will begin at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at 980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.