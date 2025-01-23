Menu

Crime

Do you know these men? Winnipeg cops seek armed robbery suspects

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 23, 2025 3:45 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police are hoping the public can help them identify these two men suspected in an armed robbery. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are hoping the public can help them identify these two men suspected in an armed robbery. Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg police say they’re hoping to identify two men suspected in an armed robbery at a Regent Avenue West business Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the scene around 11:44 p.m., after receiving a call about a commercial robbery in progress.

Police said three victims — a 41-year-old man and two 29-year-olds — told them the two suspects, armed with handguns, demanded money and property, placed the stolen items in reusable grocery bags, then fled the scene.

The suspects, who were captured on security footage, are described as two men with fair complexions, wearing black pants and black hoodies. One of the suspects had yellow high-visibility tape on his hoodie. Both men concealed their faces.

Anyone who knows the men or spots them in public is urged to call 911 immediately, police said. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'New online resource targets Manitoba’s violent offenders, police say'
New online resource targets Manitoba’s violent offenders, police say
