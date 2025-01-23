Menu

Crime

Vancouver park caretaker’s accused killer says he didn’t know if victim had died

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 23, 2025 9:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New details of murder scene revealed in Tatlow Park murder trial'
New details of murder scene revealed in Tatlow Park murder trial
The murder trial of a man charged in the death of the Tatlow Park caretaker continued Thursday. Global News has obtained court exhibits from the scene. Rumina Daya reports. Warning: Some details may be disturbing.
The man accused of murdering a popular Vancouver park caretaker three years ago told a Vancouver courtroom on Thursday he did not know if he had killed the man.

Brent White, 54, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 77-year-old Justis Daniel. Daniel was found in his home in Tatlow Park with more than 40 stab wounds on Dec. 10, 2021.

Click to play video: 'Tatlow Park murder suspect faces cross examination'
Tatlow Park murder suspect faces cross examination

White who has taken the stand in his own defence, has testified he attacked Daniel in self defence, after he claims the caretaker took a bite out of his neck and threw a knife at his face.

Under cross-examination on Thursday, he testified he did not know if Daniel had taken his last breath after the altercation.

The Crown suggested that White ensured Daniel would die, because he locked the door when he left the crime scene and took the senior’s cellphone with him.

Click to play video: 'Accused killer in Tatlow Park caretaker murder testifies at trial'
Accused killer in Tatlow Park caretaker murder testifies at trial
White has testified that he did not intend to visit Daniel the day of the killing, but ended up there and was invited in.

White, who has been attending court with the help of a cane, testified earlier in the week about painful mobility issues he lives with as the result of a motor vehicle accident years ago.

But Crown pointed to video evidence from the time of the crime that showed White walking without a cane, and at an apparently normal pace.

On Wednesday, the court heard how White was concerned Daniel may have consumed his blood, so he researched how to cleanse himself of evil. The accused, however, testified he did not believe Daniel had “vampiric tendencies.”

The defence has already told the court White did not want to pursue a mental illness defence.

— with files from Rumina Daya

