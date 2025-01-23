Arsonist behind fire that tore through Ontario city’s historic district: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old man is facing an arson charge after a major fire ripped through a more-than-a-century-old building in an Ontario city’s historic district.

The fire in Orillia, which is just north of Barrie, broke out at a business inside the building at 7 Peter St. in the early morning hours Tuesday, officials said.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said its officers responded to the fire just before 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a business inside the building ablaze.

First responders began work to put out the fire, and evacuated the area as the blaze grew. City officials said the building’s age and construction presented unique challenges to firefighters. Once the blaze extended through the attic, it caused a roof collapse, requiring crews to battle the flames from the exterior.

Additional challenges included cold weather, which created icy conditions, and high winds, necessitating more frequent rotation of crews. Unfortunately, city officials said the fire caused significant damage and led to the “total loss” of the building.

“This morning’s fire in our historic downtown is devastating for area residents and businesses,” Mayor Don McIsaac said in a Jan. 21 statement.

“The buildings in this area are more than a century old and hold special significance for our city as homes and workplaces.”

City officials added no residents lived in the affected building, but several businesses called it home. People who lived nearby have been displaced, and many parts of the downtown have been closed as hotspots still remain.

The OPP said Wednesday officers began canvassing businesses and residents for any video footage of what may have caused the fire, which then led to a criminal investigation. Shortly afterwards, police began to believe the fire was started intentionally.

They identified a suspect, and at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday, officers found a suspect matching that discerption.

A 35-year-old man from Brampton has been charged with arson, disregard for human life. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police are requesting that anyone with any information, video footage, or who may have been in the downtown core of Orillia between the hours of 5 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 21 to contact them.