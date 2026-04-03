RCMP dog helps nab home invasion suspect in Manitoba

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The RCMP says one of its service dogs was key in nabbing a home-invasion suspect earlier this week.

Selkirk RCMP said at 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday it was notified of a home invasion that had just taken place on Mclean Avenue in Selkirk.

Officers responded and spoke to a man who said another man, whom he said he knew, kicked in the door of the home.

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“The suspect demanded money from the victim and assaulted him with a knife before fleeing on foot,” police said in a post on Facebook. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was treated by emergency services on scene, the force added.

Officers began patrolling the area, and shortly after, the suspect was located walking on Main Street by service dog Stewie and was arrested without incident.

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A 41-year-old Scanterbury man has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and breaking and entering with intent.

“It is believed that this was a targeted incident and that the victim and suspect are known to each other. Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate,” the force said.