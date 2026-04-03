Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. Kym
    April 5, 2026 at 12:41 am

    You Rick Stewie we need more dogs all over the city to catch all kinds of criminals

  2. Howard Pim
    April 3, 2026 at 3:26 pm

    From scanterbury, say it isn’t so.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP dog helps nab home invasion suspect in Manitoba

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 3, 2026 12:29 pm
1 min read
Stewie RCMP View image in full screen
Stewie, an RCMP police dog, assisted the force in making an arrest earlier this week, the force says. RCMP photo via Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The RCMP says one of its service dogs was key in nabbing a home-invasion suspect earlier this week.

Selkirk RCMP said at 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday it was notified of a home invasion that had just taken place on Mclean Avenue in Selkirk.

Officers responded and spoke to a man who said another man, whom he said he knew, kicked in the door of the home.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The suspect demanded money from the victim and assaulted him with a knife before fleeing on foot,” police said in a post on Facebook. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was treated by emergency services on scene, the force added.

Officers began patrolling the area, and shortly after, the suspect was located walking on Main Street by service dog Stewie and was arrested without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

A 41-year-old Scanterbury man has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and breaking and entering with intent.

“It is believed that this was a targeted incident and that the victim and suspect are known to each other. Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate,” the force said.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices