Winnipeg mayor shakes up executive policy committee after Coun. Rollins’ resignation

Winnipeg’s mayor is shuffling his inner circle, with a number of changes announced to city council leadership and its executive policy committee (EPC).

The moves come on the heels of Coun. Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge – East Fort Garry) resigning from EPC and her role as chair of the property and development committee.

Rollins submitted a resignation letter to Mayor Scott Gillingham on Tuesday. Among the issues that led to her resignation, Rollins said governance and transparency were key, with councillors struggling to access important documents, along with the lengthy searches for a new police chief and CAO.

Gillingham announced Thursday that Coun. Ross Eadie (Mynarski) has been appointed to EPC as chair of the standing policy committee on water, waste and environment.

The mayor said Eadie’s role will include oversight of the North End Water Pollution Control Centre.

Eadie’s experience serving on the 2024-27 Multi-Year Budget Working Group, where he helped guide significant infrastructure investments, will be key in ensuring responsible decision-making as the project progresses.

“I’m honoured that Mayor Gillingham has acknowledged my past work on many issues related to the water and waste file and asked me to serve on EPC,” Eadie said in a statement Thursday.

“I’m excited to take on this challenge and continue working to make Winnipeg a cleaner, safer, more sustainable city. There’s a lot to do, and I’m ready to get to work.”

The appointment marks the first time a councillor from the Mynarski ward has been a member of EPC in more than 30 years, the city said.

Other changes include Coun. Evan Duncan (Charleswood – Tuxedo – Westwood) replacing Rollins as property and development chair, while Markus Chambers (St. Norbert – Seine River) is deputy mayor, with Janice Lukes (Waverley West) taking on the role of acting deputy mayor.

All of the appointments are effective immediately, Gillingham said.