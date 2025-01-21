Rollins resigns from mayor’s inner circle at Winnipeg City Hall

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s mayor is down a member of his inner circle after one councillor issued their resignation from the city’ s executive policy committee.

Fort Rouge – East Fort Garry Coun. Sherri Rollins submitted a resignation letter to Mayor Scott Gillingham Tuesday.

As part of her role on EPC, Rollins was serving as chair of the property and development committee

In an interview with Global News, Rollins voiced her frustration on a number of issues within council, but explains the main reasons come down to governance and transparency, saying councillors are struggling to obtain access to important documents.

She says the searches for a new police chief and a new chief administrative officer are taking way too long.

“Especially during a public safety crisis, especially during the morale crisis of morale within Winnipeg police, I’m quite concerned about them, the executive team and the police board,” Rollins said.

“But I’m also concerned about the lack of CAO and the lack of momentum of CAO because as a chair, I’m really feeling those effects and I really think the public is, too.”

Gillingham says those searches continue as scheduled and that he strongly refutes any transparency problem at City Hall.

“Every chair gets a chance to meet regularly with their departments to discuss upcoming agendas, upcoming reports,” Gillingham said. “I know that I see the emails that go back and forth between council members and chairs and our public service who are looking to respond to them and get council the information that they’re looking for.”

No replacement for Rollins has been named yet. Back in July, Gillingham replaced veteran city councillor Brian Mayes on EPC with Vivian Santos.