Canada

Saskatchewan to require schools to publicly state changeroom policies

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted January 23, 2025 12:02 pm
2 min read
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during a press conference in Regina, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during a press conference in Regina, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
All school divisions in Saskatchewan will now be required to develop, implement and publicly state a policy on changeroom use that “that upholds the privacy, dignity and comfort of all students.”

“We want to ensure privacy, dignity and comfort of all students,” Education Minister Everett Hindley said Thursday.

“It is also important for parents/guardians to be aware of the steps being taken to ensure the comfort and safety of all students. Through our consultations, many school divisions informed us that they are in the best position to make these decisions at a local level.”

The government said they expect all school divisions will develop and implement these administrative procedures in consultation with parents/guardians and students.

“All divisions must ensure that by June 30, 2025, their policy is publicly available on their website and clearly communicated to staff, parents, students and members of the public to maintain a sufficient level of transparency across the province,” the government said in a release.

“School divisions have a critical role in the development and implementation of administrative procedures. These administrative procedures are formal policy documents used by school staff when dealing with situations such as student safety and privacy.”

During the 2024 Saskatchewan Election, Premier Scott Moe said his first order of business if his party was elected would be to ban ‘biological boys’ from using school changing rooms with ‘biological girls.’

The promise came after Moe said he learned of a complaint about two biological males changing for gym class with girls at a southeast Saskatchewan school.

However, in the days following the election, Moe said that commitment was no longer a top priority.

In 2023, the Saskatchewan Party government passed legislation that requires parents consent to children under 16 using different names or pronouns at school.

That law has faced backlash from some advocates who argue it violates Charter rights and could cause teachers to out or misgender children.

More to come….

