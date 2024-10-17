Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan Party would introduce change room gender policy if re-elected

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2024 5:54 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says his party would bar “biological boys" from using school changing rooms with "biological girls" if re-elected on Oct. 28. Moe gestures while speaking to the media after a televised leaders' debate in Regina, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says his party would bar "biological boys" from using school changing rooms with "biological girls" if re-elected on Oct. 28. Moe gestures while speaking to the media after a televised leaders' debate in Regina, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
Scott Moe says his Saskatchewan Party would issue a directive banning “biological boys” from using school changing rooms with “biological girls” if it forms government again on Oct. 28.

Moe says the move is in response to a recent complaint that some biological males changed for gym class with girls at a school in southeast Saskatchewan.

He says school divisions should already have change room policies, but a provincial policy would ensure all have the rule in place.

The Saskatchewan Party government passed legislation last year that requires parents consent to children under 16 using different names or pronouns at school.

The law has faced backlash from some LGBTQ+ advocates who argue it violates Charter rights and could cause teachers to out or misgender children.

NDP Leader Carla Beck has said if elected her party would repeal the legislation, and she says Moe’s proposed locker room policy would make already vulnerable kids more vulnerable.

Moe said a directive would come from his education minister.

“If we are re-elected, I’ll be very clear, there will be a directive that would come from the Minister of Education that would say that biological boys will not be in the change room with biological girls,” Moe said Thursday at an election campaign news conference in Regina.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

