Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Saskatchewan Premier Moe says change-room ban no longer top priority

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2024 2:48 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during a press conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during a press conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY/JJF
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says a change-room ban he had touted as his first order of business if re-elected is no longer a top priority.

Moe says he misspoke when he said on the campaign trail before the October 28th election that his first job would be to ban ‘biological boys’ from using school changing rooms with “biological girls.”

He says he should have said his first priorities are to meet with the lieutenant governor, form a cabinet and set a legislative agenda.

He says he sometimes speaks before thinking and that he needs to take a breath.

He adds he will consult with school boards about change room issues after school board elections are complete next week.

The premier says the consultations will determine what a future policy could look like.

Moe’s Saskatchewan Party was re-elected for a fifth-straight majority government but with a reduced caucus.

His party was swept from Regina and lost all but one seat in Saskatoon.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

