Saskatchewan Premier Moe says change-room ban no longer top priority

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says a change-room ban he had touted as his first order of business if re-elected is no longer a top priority.

Moe says he misspoke when he said on the campaign trail before the October 28th election that his first job would be to ban ‘biological boys’ from using school changing rooms with “biological girls.”

He says he should have said his first priorities are to meet with the lieutenant governor, form a cabinet and set a legislative agenda.

He says he sometimes speaks before thinking and that he needs to take a breath.

He adds he will consult with school boards about change room issues after school board elections are complete next week.

The premier says the consultations will determine what a future policy could look like.

Moe’s Saskatchewan Party was re-elected for a fifth-straight majority government but with a reduced caucus.

His party was swept from Regina and lost all but one seat in Saskatoon.