Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Calgary Zoo says Malayan tapir expecting a calf: ‘Tiny walking watermelons’

By Lauren Krugel The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2025 10:24 am
1 min read
A female Malayan tapir named Sempurna is seen at the Calgary zoo, in Calgary, in a Jan. 9 handout photo. View image in full screen
A female Malayan tapir named Sempurna is seen at the Calgary zoo, in Calgary, in a Jan. 9 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
The Calgary Zoo is expecting a new addition this summer that it says will look like a little watermelon on four legs.

Four-year-old Malayan tapir Sempurna is pregnant with a calf sired by 23-year-old Tanuck.

Baby tapirs have white markings on their bodies with a pattern resembling the outside of a watermelon.

The zoo says it’s cautiously optimistic about a successful birth, and it plans to launch #WatermelonWatchYYC on social media as the calf’s arrival approaches.

The typical gestation period for tapirs is about 13 1/2 months, which would put the due date between mid-July and mid-August.

The zoo says wild Malayan tapir populations are rapidly declining in Asia due to habitat loss, poaching and conflict with humans.

“This pregnancy is a huge win for Malayan tapir conservation — and we’re thrilled to support Sempurna through this next phase in her journey,” said Jennifer Godwin, an animal care manager at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.

“Tanuck and Sempurna are beloved ambassadors for their species, and the successful birth of a calf would be an important step forward in the conservation of their endangered population.

“Plus, let’s be honest — tapir babies are basically tiny, walking watermelons, which are extremely adorable!”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

