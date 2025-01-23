Calgary Zoo says Malayan tapir expecting a calf: ‘Tiny walking watermelons’

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Zoo is expecting a new addition this summer that it says will look like a little watermelon on four legs.

Four-year-old Malayan tapir Sempurna is pregnant with a calf sired by 23-year-old Tanuck.

Baby tapirs have white markings on their bodies with a pattern resembling the outside of a watermelon.

The zoo says it’s cautiously optimistic about a successful birth, and it plans to launch #WatermelonWatchYYC on social media as the calf’s arrival approaches.

The typical gestation period for tapirs is about 13 1/2 months, which would put the due date between mid-July and mid-August.

The zoo says wild Malayan tapir populations are rapidly declining in Asia due to habitat loss, poaching and conflict with humans.

“This pregnancy is a huge win for Malayan tapir conservation — and we’re thrilled to support Sempurna through this next phase in her journey,” said Jennifer Godwin, an animal care manager at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.

“Tanuck and Sempurna are beloved ambassadors for their species, and the successful birth of a calf would be an important step forward in the conservation of their endangered population.

“Plus, let’s be honest — tapir babies are basically tiny, walking watermelons, which are extremely adorable!”