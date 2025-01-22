Witness heard accused admit to killing his ex-wife for cheating, Ontario court hears

Soula Berdoussis thought she had come upon an accident on the afternoon of Aug. 26, 2022, when she drove down Bathurst Street near the Sherman campus and saw a chaotic scene.

A driver for “Circle of Care,” which transports people to medical appointments, Berdoussis said she was in a rush on her way to pick up a client, when she noticed cars all over the place and people standing on the road.

“I started honking and then I saw bodies, two bodies, and then I stopped in front of one body. One was on the road, the head was on the sidewalk and the other was on the sidewalk closer to the guardrail,” she testified in a Toronto courtroom Wednesday.

Berdoussis is one of nearly a dozen civilian witnesses who have testified at the trial for 48-year-old Godfrey Sig-Od, charged with two counts of first-degree murder in relation to his ex-wife Elvie Sig-Od, 44, and his daughter Angelica Sig-Od, 20.

Story continues below advertisement

Sig-Od pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the opening of the trial Tuesday, but assistant Crown prosecutor Rochelle Liberman told jurors that the Crown was proceeding on the first-degree murder charge because the evidence will show that Godfrey Sig-Od intended to kill his ex-wife and daughter. The evidence, the Crown contends, will show that the killings were planned and deliberate.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

During her testimony, Berdoussis recounted how she jumped from her minivan, just in front of a silver Lexus where the woman was lying on the ground because she hoped she could help one of the women she saw bleeding.

“I got to the body and I looked at her face. She had marks on her face and to me, it didn’t look like an accident,” she said.

Berdoussis said she then looked at the other body and could see a white shirt over the person’s head and two wounds in the back.

“The guy came over to me and I said something to the effect of, ‘What the f…? This is not an accident,’ or, ‘What the hell happened here? This is not an accident,'” she recalled.

Berdoussis said he replied, “He said to me, ‘I killed her because she cheated?’ and then he said it again, “‘I killed her because she cheated on me.'”

She testified “And I made a remark, ‘What? you killed her because she cheated?'”

Story continues below advertisement

Berdoussis said she saw his black shoes and white socks and then looked at his hands. “I thought, ‘This is when I die.’ I got up and my whole life flashed before me in two seconds. I got up and I said, ‘Don’t you dare move.’ He wasn’t moving. I think at one point he said, ‘OK, OK”.

She said she asked bystanders if the man had shot the two women. She said they told her, “He stabbed them”.

A short time later, six or seven police cruisers arrived at the scene.

“One police car came and stopped in front of me. I said, ‘Officer, he just confessed. He said, ‘I killed her because she cheated.””

Berdoussis said as soon as police arrived, her body started trembling and told the jury that what she witnessed was very hard to see.

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Daniel Brodsky asked if she saw the man. “I was concentrating on helping the person in front of me. My main goal was to save that person because I did think he was still breathing,” she said.

The trial continues.