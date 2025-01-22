Menu

Canada

Winning Lotto Max jackpot ticket worth $60M sold in Ontario

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 22, 2025 8:57 am
1 min read
8th-straight Lotto Max jackpot winning ticket sold in Ontario
RELATED: Another lucky Ontarian is millions of dollars richer after snagging the winning ticket to Tuesday night’s $65 million Lotto Max jackpot – Oct 16, 2024
The OLG says the first big Lotto Max jackpot win for 2025 went to a winning ticket sold in Ontario worth $60 million.

Tuesday night’s draw (Jan. 21) indicated the winning ticket was sold specifically in Etobicoke, in Toronto’s west end.

According to OLG’s website, the winning numbers were: 13, 15, 21, 35, 36, 42, 47 + 38 Bonus.

One Encore ticket worth $1 million was also sold in Dufferin County in Ontario.

The OLG said the first big Lotto Max jackpot win for Ontario this year follows a record breaking year in 2024 where there were 11 jackpot wins in the province totalling $525 million in jackpot prizing.


By mid-October there were eight consecutive winners from Ontario who had won the Lotto Max jackpots.

Some winners include a couple from Owen Sound in Ontario who got $40 million after being one of two winners for the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot. The other ticket was sold to a retired gym teacher from Quebec’s Outaouais region who got the other $40 million.

Another Ontario couple won in August 2024, winning $70 million and celebrating the recent birth of their new baby.

In May 2024, a woman from Ottawa took home the $70 million prize after noticing her left hand was itchy while she was checking her ticket.

“Legend says a person with an itchy left hand will come into money,” the OLG said.

The next draw will be on Friday, with the jackpot worth $15 million.

Lotto Max is $5 per play and the draws are every Tuesday and Friday.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

