Winning Lotto Max jackpot ticket worth $60M sold in Ontario

The OLG says the first big Lotto Max jackpot win for 2025 went to a winning ticket sold in Ontario worth $60 million.
Tuesday night’s draw (Jan. 21) indicated the winning ticket was sold specifically in Etobicoke, in Toronto’s west end.
According to OLG’s website, the winning numbers were: 13, 15, 21, 35, 36, 42, 47 + 38 Bonus.
One Encore ticket worth $1 million was also sold in Dufferin County in Ontario.
The OLG said the first big Lotto Max jackpot win for Ontario this year follows a record breaking year in 2024 where there were 11 jackpot wins in the province totalling $525 million in jackpot prizing.
By mid-October there were eight consecutive winners from Ontario who had won the Lotto Max jackpots.
Some winners include a couple from Owen Sound in Ontario who got $40 million after being one of two winners for the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot. The other ticket was sold to a retired gym teacher from Quebec’s Outaouais region who got the other $40 million.
Another Ontario couple won in August 2024, winning $70 million and celebrating the recent birth of their new baby.
In May 2024, a woman from Ottawa took home the $70 million prize after noticing her left hand was itchy while she was checking her ticket.
“Legend says a person with an itchy left hand will come into money,” the OLG said.
The next draw will be on Friday, with the jackpot worth $15 million.
Lotto Max is $5 per play and the draws are every Tuesday and Friday.
