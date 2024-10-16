Menu

Canada

An 8th-straight Lotto Max jackpot winning ticket for Ontario. This one’s for $65M

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 16, 2024 8:44 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ottawa woman takes home $70M Lotto Max jackpot'
Ottawa woman takes home $70M Lotto Max jackpot
Ottawa resident Patricia (Patty) Warden was the winner of the $70 million May 31 Lotto Max jackpot, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced Friday. In a ceremony at OLG, Warden was handed the massive prize – Jul 5, 2024
Another lucky Ontarian is millions of dollars richer after snagging the winning ticket to Tuesday night’s $65 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold somewhere in Toronto, specifically in Etobicoke.

This makes it the 8th consecutive win in Ontario so far this year. However, September’s $80 million Lotto Max jackpot was split between an Ontario winning ticket and one sold in Quebec —  dividing the prize money into $40 million each.

“So far since February, OLG has paid out a combined $400 million in Lotto Max jackpot winnings to lucky Lotto Max players across this province,” OLG said in a news release Wednesday.

The winning numbers for Tuesday night’s draw according to OLG’s website are: 08, 12, 19, 20, 26, 32, 46 + 27 Bonus.

Meanwhile, several other prizes were also won in Ontario including two maxmillions tickets, each worth $500,000 due to split, sold in Burlington and on OLG.ca.

An Encore ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Burlington again with another $100,000 ticket sold in Toronto.

 

