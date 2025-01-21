SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Around the continent in 169 days: B.C. man finds his passion in the Arctic

By Jay Durant Global News
Posted January 21, 2025 8:17 pm
2 min read
Ken Burton poses for a photo in the Arctic. View image in full screen
Ken Burton poses for a photo in the Arctic. Submitted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Trust the journey – that’s the mantra that’s guided Ken Burton his entire life.

Through a number of interests and occupations, he’s travelled half the globe.

“(I’m) humbled to be able to meet these people and go places I’ve been able to go and tick off things on my bucket list,” said Burton.

But the high Arctic has always been his calling. In 2000, while with the RCMP, Burton was captain of the St. Roch II, retracing the voyage of the first ship to circumnavigate North America.

Click to play video: 'This is BC: B.C. athlete makes history'
This is BC: B.C. athlete makes history

“They thought it was going to take them 90 days,” said Burton of the original voyage.

Story continues below advertisement

“It took them two-and-a-half years. They spent two years locked in Arctic ice.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Burton’s own trip wasn’t quite as arduous.

“Fifty ports of call in seven countries. We did it in 169 days,” he said. “We told the story of the original St. Roch worldwide to an audience of about 17 million people.”

A separate trip to the Arctic had him on the hunt for the long-lost Franklin expedition ships. Working with Sonar alongside an associate they came pretty close, 14 years before the Erebus was finally discovered.

Click to play video: 'This is BC: Extreme athlete’s journey back from addiction'
This is BC: Extreme athlete’s journey back from addiction
Trending Now

“We were 60 nautical miles, which in the Arctic is this like that much,” he said, pinching his fingers together. “Just over the horizon.”

Over the years Burton has been a captain, a diver, a photographer and an expedition leader, making connections everywhere along the way.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t go into any Arctic community unless I’m returning something to the community,” said Burton. “Sometimes that’s cold hard cash for economic support. Sometimes it’s donations.”

Burton, who was the executive director of the Vancouver Maritime Museum — where the original St. Roche now rests — has also spent time with non-profits like the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue and several societies.

He’s shared experiences on both sides of the ocean’s surface, from one pole to the other, with many stops in between.

“I trusted the journey. I took advantage of the opportunities that were presented,” he said.

“Don’t be afraid to step through the door.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices