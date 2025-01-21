Flatbed truck smashes into Kelowna sports collectibles store during robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Players Choice Sports Cards and Collectibles operated in downtown Kelowna for nearly 20 years, but after dealing with multiple break-ins, the owners packed up and moved to Banks Road, thinking it was a safer location. Less than two years later, it happened all over again.

“It brings back that instant gut-wrenching feeling, I don’t know what Kelowna businesses are going to do. Our sleepy town is not so sleepy anymore,” said owner Jason Wobshall.

Around 4:15 a.m. Monday, a stolen flatbed truck smashed into the store, completely shattering the storefront.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The information we have right now, with the timeline of events, as soon as the truck was stolen it was driven immediately to the storefront which we believe was a targeted incident, along with the vehicle that followed suit,” said RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Once inside, the suspect helped himself to as many collectibles as possible, shoving the items in a large garbage bin.

Story continues below advertisement

1:54 Man fined after series of odd events in Kelowna

Police say the man who entered the store was wearing two hoodies, one white and one red, a black jacket, jeans and runners. The second getaway vehicle was a white pickup.

No arrests have been made, though RCMP confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

Wobshall says he plans to reopen the store within the week.