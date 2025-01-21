Menu

Canada

Flatbed truck smashes into Kelowna sports collectibles store during robbery

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted January 21, 2025 9:00 pm
1 min read
Kelowna collectible shop owner burglarized again after moving to avoid break-ins
There is extensive damage to a Kelowna collectibles shop after thieves drove a stolen vehicle through the front door and looted the store. As Victoria Femia reports, the owner recently moved his shop to a new location because of multiple break-and-enters.
Players Choice Sports Cards and Collectibles operated in downtown Kelowna for nearly 20 years, but after dealing with multiple break-ins, the owners packed up and moved to Banks Road, thinking it was a safer location. Less than two years later, it happened all over again.

“It brings back that instant gut-wrenching feeling, I don’t know what Kelowna businesses are going to do. Our sleepy town is not so sleepy anymore,” said owner Jason Wobshall.

Around 4:15 a.m. Monday, a stolen flatbed truck smashed into the store, completely shattering the storefront.

“The information we have right now, with the timeline of events, as soon as the truck was stolen it was driven immediately to the storefront which we believe was a targeted incident, along with the vehicle that followed suit,” said RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Once inside, the suspect helped himself to as many collectibles as possible, shoving the items in a large garbage bin.

Police say the man who entered the store was wearing two hoodies, one white and one red, a black jacket, jeans and runners. The second getaway vehicle was a white pickup.

No arrests have been made, though RCMP confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

Wobshall says he plans to reopen the store within the week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

