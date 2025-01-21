Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina community group hoping $1M church for sale could help support the homeless

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted January 21, 2025 6:01 pm
2 min read
The Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 1909 Ottawa St. View image in full screen
The Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 1909 Ottawa St. Derek Putz / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As more Regina residents battle food insecurity or homelessness, one group is hoping a former church could be part of the solution.

The former Trinity Lutheran Church has officially gone up for sale for $1.19 million. The Hawk Principle Community Service Cooperative is hoping to purchase the building to support the homeless.

Hawk Principle is a mutual aid organization in Regina. Its goal is to provide continuous support for those in the heritage area.

The team will need more than $2 million to cover the cost of the building and to fund their programs connecting people to services.

“The web of services that everybody thinks exists in the city of Regina right now, overnight it doesn’t exist folks,” said Shawn Koch, co-director of Hawk Principle.

The Trinity Lutheran Church has gone up for sale. View image in full screen
The Trinity Lutheran Church has gone up for sale. Derek Putz / Global News

Koch said people need more — and better — places to warm up and eat.

Story continues below advertisement

“Right now, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., people don’t have anywhere to go,” she explained. “We’d love to be able to build a supper program in those hours and there’s so much space here (in the church) to be able to build robust programming.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She hopes a new community hub would relieve some stress on other homeless organizations.

“This is a stopgap measure to help take away some of the pressure from Carmichael Outreach, from downtown, from the police, from the new Eagles Club (shelter).”

Trending Now

Organizers specifically mentioned hoping to help Carmichael Outreach deal with its growing needs.

“We want to have times available so that when we’re done, they are able to go to Carmichael and there’s no gaps in between,” said Hawk Principle member, Morgan Orthner.

But buying the church could be a difficult task, in part because of the price, but also because of interest.

Sarah Dymund, the former Trinity Lutheran Church pastor, said there has been interest in the building from other buyers as well.

“We’ve have had several showings and we have a couple of other groups that are considering it,” she said. “I know someone’s coming in to see the building tomorrow. So we’re just waiting for the offer that the trustees accept.”

Story continues below advertisement

With time ticking, Koch said the group is hoping to begin raising money soon.

“Ideally March 1, we’ve got a million bucks, we move in and everything’s great,” Koch said.

If the building does sell to someone else, Koch said they will continue to look for a new space to help the community.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices