Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. Premier David Eby set to speak live following Trump tariff threat update

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 21, 2025 12:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump’s inauguration and threat of tariff’s a source of fear for B.C. businesses'
Trump’s inauguration and threat of tariff’s a source of fear for B.C. businesses
On this side of the border, Trump's inauguration is the source of fear and uncertainty as the president has repeatedly threatened to slap "huge" tariffs on Canadian products. As Andrea Macpherson reports, B.C. businesses are bracing for the impact, while provincial and federal political leaders are doing "whatever" they can to try to prevent them.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

B.C. Premier David Eby will be speaking live at a press conference on Tuesday following U.S. President Donald Trump’s new comments on potential tariffs on Canadian goods.

Trump said on Monday that he expects the 25 per cent tariffs to come into effect on Feb. 1.

On Monday, before Trump mentioned a date for the tariffs, B.C. Finance Minister Brenda Bailey said the province would respond in kind.

While she did not give details about specific products B.C. might target, Bailey said “Everything is on the table.”

Story continues below advertisement

She referenced Eby’s press conference last week where he mentioned products including U.S. wine sold in B.C. liquor stores, Florida orange juice sold in B.C. grocery stores and Harley Davidson motorcycles sold in B.C.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Of note, focusing on products that are particularly in red states where they will have impact and the potential to influence the people within Trump’s own party,” Bailey said.

Trending Now

“So I’ll state again that nothing would be off the table.”

Click to play video: 'Donald Trump threatens Canada, Mexico with 25% tariffs by Feb. 1'
Donald Trump threatens Canada, Mexico with 25% tariffs by Feb. 1

Eby is scheduled to speak live at 12:30 p.m. PST and that will be livestreamed above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices