B.C. Premier David Eby set to speak live following Trump tariff threat update

B.C. Premier David Eby will be speaking live at a press conference on Tuesday following U.S. President Donald Trump’s new comments on potential tariffs on Canadian goods.
Trump said on Monday that he expects the 25 per cent tariffs to come into effect on Feb. 1.On Monday, before Trump mentioned a date for the tariffs, B.C. Finance Minister Brenda Bailey said the province would respond in kind.
While she did not give details about specific products B.C. might target, Bailey said “Everything is on the table.”
She referenced Eby’s press conference last week where he mentioned products including U.S. wine sold in B.C. liquor stores, Florida orange juice sold in B.C. grocery stores and Harley Davidson motorcycles sold in B.C.
Get daily National news
“Of note, focusing on products that are particularly in red states where they will have impact and the potential to influence the people within Trump’s own party,” Bailey said.
“So I’ll state again that nothing would be off the table.”
Eby is scheduled to speak live at 12:30 p.m. PST and that will be livestreamed above.
Comments