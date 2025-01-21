Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

January 18 – Wellings of Calgary

By The Staff QR Calgary
Posted January 21, 2025 3:40 pm
1 min read
Wellings of Calgary View image in full screen
Wellings of Calgary, a vibrant 55+ community. Wellings of Calgary
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Wellings of Calgary, Talk to the Experts at 11 am on QR Calgary.

This week on Talk to The Experts on QR Calgary, we talk with retirement living innovators Wellings of Calgary, now open. Wellings is reimagining how we choose to live in retirement. It is designed specifically for a new generation of adults 55 and olderThis week, we shed light on these trailblazers and the Wellings’ new carefreedom living model. We get into why refiring as we age is critical to aging well.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Join the community builders from Wellings, Saturday at 11, as they help us discover this new transformative model of living.

For more information, visit their website: Wellings of Calgary | A Vibrant 55+ Community

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices