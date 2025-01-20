Coquitlam School District explains new superintendent’s sudden retirement

Send this page to someone via email

The Coquitlam School District is offering an explanation for the sudden retirement of its new superintendent.

Robert Zambrano, a veteran teacher and administrator, took over the top job in December — but is already moving on.

Zambrano spent 34 years working in School District 43, and his resume is impressive: assistant superintendent for the past nine years, and before that a principal and vice principal at five middle and secondary schools.

Global News reached out to Zambrano on Sunday, but received an automated response email stating “I am out of the office on medical leave and will be retiring.”

We pressed the district for more details, and officials released the following statement:

“School District 43 received information regarding an historical allegation involving assistant superintendent Robert Zambrano from before he was employed by the district.

“Following a thorough three-month external investigation during which Mr. Zambrano was fully supportive and cooperative, the investigator found that Mr. Zambrano did not engage in the conduct alleged and that his record of arrest and charges has been expunged by a court in 1989, prior to his employment in the district.”

In the summer of 1986, Zambrano, then 19 years old, and three other young men from a Vancouver amateur soccer team pleaded not guilty to charges they kidnapped, raped and abused a 13-year-old girl in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The charges were dropped, though it remains unclear whether it was at the request of the prosecution or the complainant.

In its statement, the school district says the charges were dropped without any findings of misconduct against Zambrano.

The district also included a statement from Zambrano himself.

“Given the unfortunate attention this matter has brought to our school district, I believe this decision to retire is in the best interests of the organization, my colleagues and the communities that I have had the pleasure of serving for the past 34 years and my family.”

Zambrano’s retirement is effective Feb. 15.