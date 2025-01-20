Menu

Crime

Crown seeks 8 years for ex-Surrey real estate agent who sexually abused 2 girls

By Simon Little & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted January 20, 2025 9:05 pm
2 min read
A sentencing hearing has begun for a former realtor who has pleaded guilty to two charges of sex crimes involving children. Kristen Robinson reports.
WARNING: This story contains graphic details that will be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Prosecutors say a former Surrey real estate agent who sexually abused two underage girls and made video recordings of one of them should spend eight years in prison.

Paul Atanassov pleaded guilty to sexual interference and making child pornography. He was originally charged with 14 offences, including sexual assault and child luring.

At a sentencing hearing on Monday, the court heard how Atanassov plied his victims with drugs and alcohol, and engaged in unprotected sexual intercourse with the youngest victim — who was just 12 years old.

His other victim was 14.

The Crown told the court the 28-year-old appeared to minimize his behaviour, suggesting his victims were deceitful, and that he wouldn’t have engaged in sexual activity with them if they had been truthful about their age.

The court heard that Atanassov frequently met girls on social media apps, and had used a variety of drugs including Dilauded, Xanax and “Molly” prior to the offences.

According to a doctor’s report entered in court, he had sought out one of his victims when she was just 12 years old.

The girl’s age should have been readily obvious to him, the Crown told the court.

The court also heard how Atanassov actively engaged in the sexual assault of the victims while making videos. One video involving the youngest victim was forwarded to another adolescent female, and subsequently circulated on social media — further victimizing the girl.

The 12-year-old victim’s “life has taken a downward spiral” since the abuse, prosecutors added.

The only mitigating factor in the case, the Crown argued, was Atanassov’s guilty plea.

Defence lawyer Tony Paisana sought a three-year sentence for sexual interference, followed by six months on the child pornography charge, arguing Atanassov “has paid a significant price for his behaviour” and has “lost his chosen field of employment.”

Atanassov was suffering from drug addiction when he committed the offences, Paisana told the court, and was “devastated” when he learned the ages of his victims.

Paisana added Atanassov has been the subject of two acts of vigilantism, and that media coverage of the case had been “salacious.”

Atanassov was also attacked while in custody and stabbed six times, his lawyer said.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Martha Devlin has reserved her decision for a later date.

