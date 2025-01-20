Menu

Canada

New Montreal report reveals lack of consensus on dismantling homeless encampments

By Morgan Lowrie The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2025 2:19 pm
1 min read
A report by a committee formed to study homelessness in Montreal has revealed a lack of consensus on whether the city should continue to dismantle tent encampments.

Montreal has long maintained that encampments are not a safe or sustainable solution to homelessness, and that they sometimes need to be taken down for security reasons.

But the report released on Monday suggests that several committee members want the city to stop dismantling encampments and instead offer supports such as heated tents and sleeping bags as well as food and sanitation services.

It notes that shelters are often full and that dismantling encampments can be harmful to people’s health and increase their vulnerability.

The committee was formed last year and includes representatives from the city, health and social services, businesses, researchers, and from organizations that help the homeless.

The report includes a number of recommendations, including year-round drop-in centres, protecting existing low-cost housing and more shelter and transitional housing spaces that are better adapted to people’s needs.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

