Saskatchewan Roughriders hire Andrew Harris as their running backs coach

Andrew Harris is back in the CFL.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders hired the league’s all-time leading Canadian rusher as their running backs coach Monday.

The move reunites Harris with Riders running back A.J. Ouellette. The two were teammates with the Toronto Argonauts in 2022-23, winning a Grey Cup their first year together.

That was the fourth CFL title of Harris’s illustrious CFL career. The 37-year-old Winnipeg native played 15 seasons with the B.C. Lions (2009-15), Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2016-19, 2021) and Toronto, winning Grey Cups with all three clubs.

The five-foot-11, 202-pound Harris is the CFL’s leading Canadian rusher with 10,380 yards (5.3-yard average) with 51 TDs. He also recorded 607 catches for 5,489 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Harris is just one of six players in CFL history to crack the 10,000-yard rushing plateau and is Winnipeg’s sixth all-time leading rusher with 5,402 yards.

Harris led the CFL in rushing four times and was the league’s outstanding Canadian in 2017. A five-time CFL all-star, Harris was named the Grey Cup’s top Canadian and outstanding player in 2019, having also earned top Canadian honours in 2011.

Before joining the Riders, Harris served as director of football operations for the Canadian Junior Football League’s Vancouver Island, the same team he won national championships with as a running back in 2006, 2008 and 2009.

Harris replaces Anthony Vitale, who served as Riders running backs coach for two seasons but was unable to return to the CFL club for personal reasons.