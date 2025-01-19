Recipe: Lunar New Year sablefish 

See more sharing options

Help celebrate the Lunar New Year with this delicious sablefish recipe that you can make at home!

The recipe is from Chef Jimmy Lam, Chef and Partner of Heritage Restaurant and Bar in Vancouver.

Part 1 –

Sauce Ingredients:

1 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tsp granulated sugar

1 pinch ground white pepper

Instructions:

Put ingredients into a bowl, mix well, and set aside

Part 2 –

Ingredients:

170-200 g fillet of sablefish (or any firm white fish)

1 tbsp vegetable oil

5 g ginger 2cm long pieces, julienned

1 spring onion, julienned

Instructions: