Lifestyle

Recipe: Lunar New Year sablefish 

By Chef Jimmy Lam Special to Global News
Posted January 19, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
Celebrate Lunar New Year with and the Year of the Snake by making a delicious sablefish.
Celebrate Lunar New Year with and the Year of the Snake by making a delicious sablefish.
Help celebrate the Lunar New Year with this delicious sablefish recipe that you can make at home!

The recipe is from Chef Jimmy Lam, Chef and Partner of Heritage Restaurant and Bar in Vancouver.

Part 1 – 

Sauce Ingredients:

  • 1 tbsp light soy sauce
  • 1 tsp granulated sugar
  • 1 pinch ground white pepper
Get daily National news

Instructions:

  1. Put ingredients into a bowl, mix well, and set aside

Part 2 – 

Ingredients:

  • 170-200 g  fillet of sablefish (or any firm white fish)
  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 5 g  ginger 2cm long pieces, julienned
  • 1 spring onion, julienned
Instructions:

  1. In a medium pot, bring water to a boil
  2. Place the fish on a heatproof plate and into a bamboo steamer over the pot of boiling water
  3. Steam with lid on for 4 minutes or until cooked through. Drain away the fish juice collected on the plate
  4. Add 2 tablespoons of water in a skillet and bring it to a boil and incorporate pre-mixed sauce. Pour over the fish
  5. Wipe the skillet with paper towel, add the oil and set over medium heat for 1 minute
  6. Garnish with spring onion

