Environment

Alberta Energy Regulator lays 9 charges against Imperial Oil for 2023 wastewater spill

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2025 1:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kearl oilsands: Alberta’s privacy watchdog investigating after leak goes unreported for months'
Kearl oilsands: Alberta’s privacy watchdog investigating after leak goes unreported for months
RELATED VIDEO (From March 26, 2023): An investigation was launched this week after a leak in Alberta’s oilsands went unreported for months. The leak, which took place at the Kearl Lake site operated by Imperial Oil, is now under investigation by Alberta’s privacy watchdog. Heather Yourex-West reports – Mar 26, 2023
The Alberta Energy Regulator has laid nine charges against Imperial Oil almost two years after an estimated 5.3 million litres of toxic wastewater spilled from a pond at its Kearl oilsands mine north of Fort McMurray.

The charges include failing to report the spill as soon as the company became aware of it, releasing a substance that had or may have had a major impact on the environment and failing to immediately take all reasonable measures to clean up the spill.

The company is also facing a charge for “causing the loss or damage of public land.”

The charges come after the regulator fined the company $50,000 last year for a previous wastewater release.

In that case, water containing toxic tailings seeped outside of the Kearl lease boundary in 2022, but nearby First Nations weren’t told the seepage included tailings until nine months later when the bigger spill was announced.

Imperial Oil is scheduled to make its first court appearance for the new charges next month in Fort McMurray.

Click to play video: 'Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation suing Alberta Energy Regulator'
Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation suing Alberta Energy Regulator
© 2025 The Canadian Press

