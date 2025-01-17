Alberta Energy Regulator lays 9 charges against Imperial Oil for 2023 wastewater spill

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Energy Regulator has laid nine charges against Imperial Oil almost two years after an estimated 5.3 million litres of toxic wastewater spilled from a pond at its Kearl oilsands mine north of Fort McMurray.

The charges include failing to report the spill as soon as the company became aware of it, releasing a substance that had or may have had a major impact on the environment and failing to immediately take all reasonable measures to clean up the spill.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The company is also facing a charge for “causing the loss or damage of public land.”

The charges come after the regulator fined the company $50,000 last year for a previous wastewater release.

In that case, water containing toxic tailings seeped outside of the Kearl lease boundary in 2022, but nearby First Nations weren’t told the seepage included tailings until nine months later when the bigger spill was announced.

Story continues below advertisement

Imperial Oil is scheduled to make its first court appearance for the new charges next month in Fort McMurray.