Spencer and Heidi are back in the spotlight — what’s behind this comeback?

Send this page to someone via email

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Pratt, once known for their rise to fame on hit reality series The Hills, are back in the spotlight and taking over the music charts.

Montag’s 2010 album Superficial has hit No. 1 on iTunes’ all-genre songs and albums charts — 15 years after its release. Her album beat Bad Bunny’s new album Debí Tirar Más Fotos for the top spot on the albums chart, and now she has released her new track, titled Prototype.

“Oh, you thought I was done giving you new bops? I’m not!” she wrote on X announcing the new song on Thursday.

How did we get here?

The track comes after fans of the 38-year-old singer began streaming her music and started a social media campaign to purchase Superficial and help the couple rebuild after they lost their home in the Los Angeles wildfires on Jan. 7.

Story continues below advertisement

Last Friday, Pratt posted a series of photos of their house in the Pacific Palisades on TikTok with the caption, “Please stream any of @heidimontag music on any platforms it will make a huge difference.”

He went on to post numerous videos to social media, encouraging people to buy the album so he could help rebuild everything they lost in the fire, as well as help his parents, who also lost their home in the fires.

Fans not only began to stream and download the album but they also began to use songs from Superficial on TikTok to help boost the visibility and get everyone involved to show their support for the couple, famously known as “Speidi.”

On Saturday, Jan. 11, Montag shared a video of herself and her husband on the beach, thanking her fans in the caption.

“Thank you to everyone streaming my music and supporting us! It’s top 2 albums on US iTunes, number 1 us pop album! #63 world wide iTunes album charts,” she wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Celebrity support

Little did the couple know that that was just the beginning, as many of their celebrity friends continued to use Montag’s music to spread the word on social media.

Brody Jenner, who starred in The Princes of Malibu with Pratt, shared a clip of himself listening to I’ll Do It. He wrote, “POV: This is the only song you are streaming rn [right now].”

Kristin Cavallari, who appeared on The Hills, shared a clip of herself listening to Montag’s song Go Harder. “Yesss my girl,” she captioned the post.

Whitney Port, who was Speidi’s The Hills co-star, shared a video of herself dancing to Montag’s song, I’ll Do It. She said she would be dancing to the song all day.

Story continues below advertisement

Flava Flav has posted many videos of himself listening to Montag’s music.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Doing my part to get Heidi Montag to #1,” he wrote on one of his TikTok videos.

Jenny McCarthy shared a video of her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, purchasing Montag’s album on Jan. 11.

“So close. One more to get to number one! Let’s go! Donnie in da club,” she wrote.

@mrs.wahlberg So close. One more to get to number one! Let’s go! Donnie in da club. @Spencer Pratt @heidimontag ♬ original sound – Jenny McCarthy

Paris Hilton shared a video of herself dancing to I’ll Do It with her children, London and Phoenix.

“Streaming @heidimontag. Heartbreaking to hear they lost their home in the fire. Sending love & support to Heidi, @Spencer Pratt and their family Let’s all support them & stream,” she captioned her post.

@parishilton Streaming @heidimontag 🩷🎵 Heartbreaking to hear they lost their home in the fire🥺 Sending love & support to Heidi, @Spencer Pratt and their family🫶 Let’s all support them & stream✨ ♬ I’ll Do It (Sped Up Remix) – Heidi Montag

Julia Fox shared a video of herself lip-synching to I’ll Do It, writing, “Maturing is realizing that Speidi was never the problem.”

Story continues below advertisement

Diplo shared a clip of him listening to Montag’s music on a plane, writing, “Spencer I’m about to listen this whole flight.”

Howie Mandel showed his support by dancing to Montag’s music on TikTok.

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor shared a post on TikTok telling his followers to help support Montag and Pratt by downloading her music.

“My buddy @Spencer Pratt lost his home in the fires. During what’s been the most horrific time in his life, he continues to be so positive. Please consider supporting him and his family by downloading @heidimontag’s music. Sending my prayers to the Pratt family,” Taylor wrote.

What’s happening now?

With all the newfound popularity surrounding Montag’s music, she released a new music video for the viral hit, I’ll Do It, which shows the pop star in some glamourous outfits.

“Thank you everyone who went on the iTunes charts,” Montag said in a TikTok posted on January 13. “Thank you for the overwhelming love and support for my music and really rallying behind us at a devastating time and making it such a blessing. So, thank you for helping support us. For helping build us back up, helping to encourage us, giving us that hope and faith and excitement in such a dark, dark time.”

Story continues below advertisement

“So thank you so much, number 1,” she said. “I can’t believe it, and it’s the 15-year anniversary of Superficial so the timing is just crazy. It’s so crazy.”

Pratt and Montag have also appeared on many shows, and spoken to multiple news outlets about the devastating fire that resulted in the longtime reality TV couple losing all of their material possessions.

In an interview with Good Morning America earlier this week, Montag said that when her husband told her to grab anything she wanted to keep, her mind went blank.

“I was like, ‘How do you choose?’ You know? My brain stopped working because I was so overwhelmed with so many things you can’t replace. So I grabbed my kids’ teddy bears,” a tearful Montag said.

Pratt shared the emotions he felt watching his children’s bedroom burn on the cameras in their home.

“The worst was like our kid’s room that was so magical,” Pratt said. “We do story time each night, it’s like our routine, so much love is in there. Our son’s bed started just burning in the shape of a heart. The fire started in the shape of a heart. I was like, ‘This is like, out of body insane.’”

Story continues below advertisement

They also shared that their home and their belongings were not insured due to their insurance company dropping them from their policy.

“It’s a place that you love that you live, it’s a refuge from the world. And to have that be gone, it’s a really difficult concept to continue to daily deal with,” Montag said. “We were house poor as they call it. We have a house and everything else is a hustle, is a grind. So yeah, we’re definitely counting every dollar that we make. We’re working really hard to take one trip a year.”

“The fan support has been such a light in such a darkness for us,” Montag added. “It’s life-changing.”

But later this week, that fan support continued and Montag landed herself a Time Square billboard amid all the tragedy.

“This is not photoshop!!! Global pop superstar @heidimontag has a billboard right now in time square!!!,” Pratt wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “Thank you @linktr.ee. The board is located at 49th and Broadway above the M&M store and will run every 100s or so!”

Story continues below advertisement

By January 16, Chart Data revealed that Montag became the first artist to have a song and album reach No. 1 on US iTunes in 2025.

Montag has also shared that she’s been asked to perform at music festivals and a new reality TV show could be in the cards for the power couple.

The Speidi renaissance shows no signs of slowing down.

—

—With files from The Associated Press