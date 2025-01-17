School and road closures in Manitoba on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025.

Highway closures:

Highway 10 from Prospector to Highway 60 junction is closed due to stuck vehicles.

School closures:



Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed, all other Brandon School Division schools will be open.

All Rolling River School Division schools are closed.

All schools are closed in Lord Selkirk School Division.

All Interlake School Division schools are closed.

Bus cancellations:



Brandon School Division buses will not be operating outside the city of Brandon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.

