Manitoba experts urge snowmobilers to stay safe this winter

It’s a common winter activity in Manitoba, but it can also be a dangerous one.

This winter, two children have tragically died in snowmobile accidents: a 12-year-old girl in God’s Lake Narrows, and a 10-year-old boy near Carman in December.

Stephanie Cowle from Parachute Canada says 76 people die in snowmobile accidents across Canada every year, and they can be especially dangerous for children.

“Snowmobiles can be up to 600 pounds, so think about a child — especially a small child — trying to control that and how dangerous that can be,” says Cowle. “So young people under the age of 16, it’s not recommended they operate a snowmobile.”

For adults, it’s still crucial to be prepared before heading out on the trail. Yvonne Rideout, executive director at Snoman, says there’s strength in numbers.

“You should ride with a friend, that is the best thing to do. Then you have someone to support and lean on, and if you get into trouble, there’s someone there to help as well.”

Rideout says you should also tell someone where you’re going, and when you expect to be back. Check the conditions beforehand, wear a helmet and warm clothing, and bring emergency gear like a first aid kit and a blanket.

It’s also important to be aware of your own skills, Rideout says.

“I know personally, you can go around a turn too fast and flip the snowmobile,” says Rideout. “So, slow down, ride within your ability — and keep any alcohol or drugs off the trail system, that is illegal.”

Sgt. Paul Manaigre with the RCMP adds you should familiarize yourself with the area, and be prepared for any changes in terrain.

“We’ve got beautiful trail systems here in Manitoba, but if you’re not familiar with it, you could be operating too fast for the conditions, and may not be able to respond to the condition that presents itself in front of you.”