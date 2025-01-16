Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba experts urge snowmobilers to stay safe this winter

By Katherine Dornian Global News
Posted January 16, 2025 5:54 pm
2 min read
Snowmobile on trail. View image in full screen
Snowmobile on trail. Lasia Kretzel / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s a common winter activity in Manitoba, but it can also be a dangerous one.

This winter, two children have tragically died in snowmobile accidents: a 12-year-old girl in God’s Lake Narrows, and a 10-year-old boy near Carman in December.

Stephanie Cowle from Parachute Canada says 76 people die in snowmobile accidents across Canada every year, and they can be especially dangerous for children.

“Snowmobiles can be up to 600 pounds, so think about a child — especially a small child — trying to control that and how dangerous that can be,” says Cowle. “So young people under the age of 16, it’s not recommended they operate a snowmobile.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

For adults, it’s still crucial to be prepared before heading out on the trail. Yvonne Rideout, executive director at Snoman, says there’s strength in numbers.

Story continues below advertisement

“You should ride with a friend, that is the best thing to do. Then you have someone to support and lean on, and if you get into trouble, there’s someone there to help as well.”

Rideout says you should also tell someone where you’re going, and when you expect to be back. Check the conditions beforehand, wear a helmet and warm clothing, and bring emergency gear like a first aid kit and a blanket.

Trending Now

It’s also important to be aware of your own skills, Rideout says.

“I know personally, you can go around a turn too fast and flip the snowmobile,” says Rideout. “So, slow down, ride within your ability — and keep any alcohol or drugs off the trail system, that is illegal.”

Sgt. Paul Manaigre with the RCMP adds you should familiarize yourself with the area, and be prepared for any changes in terrain.

“We’ve got beautiful trail systems here in Manitoba, but if you’re not familiar with it, you could be operating too fast for the conditions, and may not be able to respond to the condition that presents itself in front of you.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices