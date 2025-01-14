Girl, 12, killed in Manitoba snowmobile crash: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 12-year-old girl is dead after a snowmobile crash near Gods Lake Narrows, Manitoba RCMP say.

According to police, the snowmobile — driven by a 12-year-old boy with a 14-year-old passenger — was pulling a toboggan carrying three 12-year-olds, including the victim, when it struck a tree stump.

The girl was thrown from the sled and taken to the local nursing station with life-threatening injuries, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police, who continue to investigate, said none of the children were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre told 680 CJOB the incident comes not long after a separate crash in southern Manitoba last month, which claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy.

“(In that case, the victim) had the safety equipment on, but I think the machine itself may have had some issues when he hit the fence. Then he collided with a tree and suffered some serious injuries, unfortunately which he died from,” Manaigre said.

“In this case, you have a 12-year-0ld, unfortunately not wearing the helmet that could have maybe been a factor in whether or not she survived.”