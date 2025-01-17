Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick animal rescue group seeks answers after 4 dead dogs found on porch

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted January 17, 2025 10:52 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Animal rights advocates demand accountability after 4 dead dogs found in N.B.'
Animal rights advocates demand accountability after 4 dead dogs found in N.B.
After the disturbing discovery of four dead dogs, a rural New Brunswick community is searching for answers. Two animal rights advocates are demanding accountability as the provincial SPCA investigates. Suzanne Lapointe reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Dakota Kelly was horrified when his girlfriend told him she saw four dead beagles on the front porch of a house in his community of Bass River, N.B.

“I instantly jumped in my car and went to confront the [owner] to see if they were actually deceased and they happened to be,” he said.

Kelly, who is part of volunteer group Kent County Animal Rescue (KCRA), contacted the RCMP and the NB SPCA.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

KCRA founder Nicole Thébeau went to speak to the owner and said the sight of four dead dogs was devastating.

“Four dogs died. It’s not right. When I looked at them, there was no broken bones, no blood, there was nothing. They almost looked like they were sleeping,” she said.

Trending Now

The Richibucto RCMP confirmed the investigation is in the hands of the NB SPCA.

Story continues below advertisement

Chief animal protection officer Tony Porter told Global News he can’t comment on the case as there is an active investigation into the incident.

For more on this story, watch the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices