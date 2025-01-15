SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors upset Celtics for second straight win

By Tim Wharnsby The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2025 10:00 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – RJ Barrett fired in 22 points and Scottie Barnes added 18 to lead the Toronto Raptors to an upset 110-97 win against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

With back-to-back wins, Toronto (10-31) hit the halfway post of the season with six fewer wins than last year’s pace of 16-25.

The Raptors win over the defending-champion Celtics (28-12) came two days after Toronto knocked off the 2021-22 winners, the Golden State Warriors.

Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl was good for 16 points, while Grady Dick chipped in 12.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake'
Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake
Story continues below advertisement

Reserve guard Payton Pritchard led the Celtics with 20 points, followed by Kristaps Porzingis with 18 and Jayson Tatum with 16.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Toronto enjoyed an 88-82 advantage after three quarters. The home team opened the final 12 minutes with a 9-2 run to expand its lead to 13 points.

The Raptors trailed 29-25 after the first quarter but led 55-53 at the half.

Takeaways

Raptors: Point guard Immanuel Quickly did not play because of a left hip strain. His replacement Davion Mitchell was good for 10 points despite picking up two quick fouls and a technical in the first quarter.

Celtics: Pritchard came off the bench to keep the Celtics close with 15 first-half points, including three 3-point jumpers.

Key moment

Trending Now

With the Celtics narrowing the Raptors lead, Barrett nailed a layup with 2:35 remaining to give Toronto a 108-94 cushion.

Key stat

Ranking 29th in 3-point jumpers made (11.6 per game) and taken (33.1), the Raptors fired in eight from beyond the arc in the first half but finished with only 11 on 34 attempts.

Up next

Story continues below advertisement

The Raptors visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Boston returns home to meet the Orlando Magic, also on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices