First Nation voices concern over proposed AI data centre in northern Alberta

There is backlash over an artificial intelligence data centre proposed for northern Alberta.

A First Nation says the plans infringe on treaty rights. It is also raising concerns about Premier Danielle Smith’s relationship with a celebrity investor.

Last month, the Municipal District of Greenview partnered with Dragon’s Den star Kevin O’Leary to build an off-grid natural gas-powered data centre in its region.

The centre would be used to hold computing resources to develop and train artificial intelligence models.

Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Chief Sheldon Sunshine told Global News that the site impacts resources on their treaty land and that the First Nation was not consulted.

“With something in this nature, this size that they’re talking, have that open conversation with us. That is in our backyard,” Sunshine said.

In a letter written to Smith, obtained by Global News, the chief raises concerns about whether Smith has given permits to O’Leary for gas or water access.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Technology and Innovation said it is committed to meaningful and thorough consultation with First Nations on projects where rights may be impacted.

“The Municipal District of Greenview has expressed interest in creating the Greenview Industrial Gateway industrial zone,” press secretary Jonathan Gauthier said in a statement. “To support them in their planning, Environment and Protected Areas issued a Preliminary Certificate which will allow a Water Act licence to be issued in future, provided various mandatory conditions are met. These conditions include appropriate consultation with First Nations.”

The statement added that no applications have been submitted to Environment and Protected Areas or provincial areas and no Water Act licence has been issued for the project.

O’Leary Ventures did not respond to a request for comment.

Sunshine also raised concerns about Smith travelling with O’Leary in an effort to get funding for this data centre.

A spokesperson for the premier’s office said Smith is proud to support projects they say will create jobs and grow Alberta’s economy.

“The Premier routinely meets with key investors and businesses to make the case that Alberta is one of the best investment destinations in the world. To characterize the Premier’s conversations with Mr. O’Leary as anything more than that would be inaccurate,” press secretary Sam Blackett said.

Matthew Wildcat, an assistant professor and the director of Indigenous governance and partnership at the University of Alberta, said it’s hard to know what’s taking place behind the scenes.

He said that while the province is following the law, he would like to see the Alberta government follow an international standard called “free, prior and informed consent.”

“The big word here is ‘prior,’ right? If one wanted, they can make a big technical argument that nothing has started here and Indigenous people will be brought on board but I think that is betraying the spirit of what Indigenous people have been asking for, which is an open and transparent relationship,” Wildcat said.

Sunshine agrees. He hopes whatever comes out of this data centre doesn’t use up resources his people depend on.